If You Invested $1,000 In Apple A Decade Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

A recent analysis looked at how a $1,000 investment in Apple Inc. AAPL would have fared, following the tech giant’s latest earnings report and the launch of its new AI-driven features.

What Happened: Earlier in October, Apple rolled out a software update, introducing Apple Intelligence, its proprietary generative AI model, to supported devices. This AI tool aids users in a variety of tasks, including text rewriting, photo searching, and video montage creation.

After the AI features were announced on June 11, Apple’s share price experienced a 7% surge, closing at a record $207.15. The stock’s upward trend continued, reaching a 52-week high of $237.49 on October 15.

Apple outperformed expectations in its fiscal fourth quarter, reporting adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, surpassing the anticipated $1.60. The company also exceeded revenue predictions, posting $94.93 billion against the forecasted $94.58 billion, reports CNBC.

Since its initial public offering on December 12, 1980, Apple’s market capitalization has soared to $3.4 trillion. As of October 30, shares were priced at $230.10.

CNBC, using this closing share price, estimated the current worth of a $1,000 investment in Apple made one, five, ten, and 44 years ago. These calculations do not consider possible fluctuations in the company’s share price following its recent earnings report.

Why It Matters: The impressive performance of Apple’s stock, particularly following the announcement and launch of its AI features, underscores the company’s innovative prowess and its ability to consistently deliver value to its shareholders.

The robust quarterly earnings further highlight Apple’s strong financial health, even amidst a challenging global economic landscape.

Investors who had the foresight to invest in Apple at various points in the past would now be reaping significant returns, as evidenced by CNBC’s calculations.

This serves as a testament to Apple’s sustained growth and its potential for future expansion, particularly as it continues to pioneer advancements in AI technology.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.