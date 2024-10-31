Conservatives Angry With Julia Roberts Ad Urging Women To Vote For Kamala Harris: 'Nauseating'

An advertisement featuring Julia Roberts has sparked controversy. The ad encourages women to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, irrespective of their husbands’ political inclinations.

What Happened: The ad, released by the non-profit organization Vote Common Good, has been met with significant backlash from Republicans, reports The Hill. The advertisement subtly touches upon the contentious issue of abortion rights and urges women to exercise their voting rights freely. Some Republicans have equated a wife’s secret vote for Harris to infidelity.

“In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want. And no one will ever know,” says Roberts in the ad.

The voter in the ad featuring Roberts winks when her husband asks if she had made the “right choice.”

Among the critics are Fox News host Jesse Watters and GOP member Charlie Kirk, who expressed their disapproval publicly. In response, Doug Pagitt, Executive Director of Vote Common Good, defended the ad, stating that the outrage from certain men fearing disagreement from their wives only proves their point.

Kirk described the advertisement as “nauseating.” Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responded to Kirk’s outrage by calling him a “twit.”

Listen to this twit make Donald Trump's closing argument. Women, you know what to do. #VoteKamala



pic.twitter.com/sh4Ogyj4Z5 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 31, 2024

Why It Matters: This controversy comes in the backdrop of a highly polarized political climate. Earlier this year, Julia Roberts, along with George Clooney, backed Joe Biden in the presidential race. However, many in Hollywood have been hesitant to engage due to the intense polarization.

As the 2024 presidential election nears, the race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remains close. Recent polls show Harris maintaining a lead over Trump, although her odds in prediction markets have trailed the former president.

With the election just around the corner, the impact of this controversy on the voting patterns of women remains to be seen.

