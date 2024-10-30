Trump Rides Garbage Trump In Efforts To Amplify Biden's 'Garbage' Comment

Former President Donald Trump used a campaign-themed garbage truck to highlight a controversial remark by President Joe Biden, which appeared to label Trump supporters as “garbage”.

What Happened: Trump rode in a garbage truck decorated with his campaign sticker and flag during his motorcade in Wisconsin on Wednesday. “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump said from the passenger seat, reported The Hill.

The Trump campaign has been leveraging the anger among supporters over Biden’s comment, even though Vice President Harris has distanced herself from the statement. “First of all, he clarified his comments but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris told reporters.

Biden’s comment, which ignited a backlash, was made while addressing on a racist joke by a comedian at a Trump rally. The White House issued a statement arguing that Biden was referring to the rhetoric at the rally as “garbage”, not the supporters. The statement included a transcript of the comment, indicating Biden was referring to the comedian’s “demonization of Latinos” as “garbage”.

A video clip of Biden’s remarks quickly went viral, with many Republicans comparing the remarks to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 comments about some of Trump’s supporters being “deplorable.”

See Also: Michelle Obama Criticizes Trump At Michigan Harris Rally: ‘Why On Earth Is This Race Even Close?’

Why It Matters: The controversy stems from a Trump rally where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made derogatory comments about Puerto Rico and Latinos. These remarks sparked immediate criticism from Democrats and the Harris campaign.

The fallout from the “floating island of garbage” comment led to Kamala Harris receiving an endorsement from Puerto Rico’s largest newspaper, El Nuevo Día, amidst the controversy.

Image via Flickr

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool