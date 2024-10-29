Kamala Harris Urges Change At Ellipse Rally: 'Time To Turn The Page On Drama And Conflict' — Slams Trump For Jan. 6 Riots

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a massive crowd at the White House Ellipse in Washington, D.C., calling for a new political era beyond the reign of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Harris addressed an estimated crowd of 75,000 at the very site where Trump incited the January 6 Capitol riot, condemning his response to the attack and calling him a “petty tyrant.” She urged the nation to move beyond the Trump era, reported The Hill.

“It is time to turn the page on the drama and the conflict, the fear and division. It is time for a new generation in America, and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America,” said Harris.

The Vice President touched on various issues including healthcare, reproductive rights, and the economy. She emphasized the events of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Harris set herself apart from her Republican rival. She said, “Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail. I'll give them a seat at the table.”

“Americans died as a result of that attack; 140 law enforcement officers were injured. And while Donald Trump sat in the White House watching, as the violence unfolded on television,” said the vice president.

Harris outlined her plans for her potential presidency, focusing on combating price gouging and improving housing affordability. She stated, “I have been honored to serve as Joe Biden's vice president, but I will bring my own experiences and ideas to the Oval Office.”

Why It Matters: This speech comes at a critical juncture, with recent polls showing a tight race between Harris and Trump. The candidates were neck-and-neck, with each leading in different polls.

However, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier showed Harris leading Trump by a slim margin. The poll revealed that 70% of registered voters felt the cost of living was problematic, and 60% were concerned about the economy.

Despite Harris’s lead, Trump’s election odds improved to 66% on the betting markets after a viral Joe Rogan podcast and a controversial Madison Square Garden rally. The rally also led to a surge in the shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

