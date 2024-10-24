Apple Hints At Major Mac Updates With Rumored M4-Powered Lineup

Apple Inc. AAPL is preparing for a wave of Mac announcements next week, according to a teaser by Senior Vice President Greg Joswiak.

What Happened: While no formal event is scheduled, Joswiak hinted at a "week" of Mac-related reveals starting on Monday morning.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

This comes amid speculation that the tech giant is ready to introduce a series of devices powered by its new M4 chips, The Verge reports.

Industry insiders, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, have been expecting Apple to reveal a lineup of M4-equipped Macs. Rumored updates include a redesigned iMac, a revamped Mac Mini, and MacBook Pros featuring M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips.

Notably, the upcoming Mac Mini could see a design overhaul, potentially resembling an Apple TV in size, according to The Verge.

Meanwhile, Russian YouTuber Wylsacom has showcased what appears to be an M4 MacBook Pro, providing a detailed look at its features ahead of Apple's official announcement. The unboxing video revealed specs including 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and connectivity options such as three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and MagSafe.

Why It Matters: This early glimpse has stirred excitement, especially given Apple's plans for broader M4 chip integration.

The Verge highlighted that Apple's new M4 MacBooks would build on the momentum established by last year's "Scary Fast" event, which introduced the M3 series. With these latest updates, Apple seems poised to continue refining its high-performance offerings.

By teasing these announcements, Apple is setting the stage for a significant hardware refresh focused on enhancing the computing power and efficiency of its Mac lineup. With the introduction of M4 chips in a wider range of devices, including the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini, the company is signaling a broader push toward faster, more capable systems.

