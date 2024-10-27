Mark Cuban Denounces Trump's 'Garbage Can' Comments: 'Insulting To Every Single American'

Business tycoon Mark Cuban has spoken out against Donald Trump‘s negative comments about America and the former president’s policy proposals.

What Happened: Cuban voiced his disapproval of Trump’s remarks during an interview on CNN on Friday. Earlier in the week, at a campaign event in Arizona, Trump compared the U.S. to a “garbage can for the world”.

These comments were deemed “insulting to every single American” by Cuban, a key campaign supporter for Vice President Kamala Harris. He further criticized Trump’s promise to execute mass deportations of illegal immigrants if he were to be re-elected in November.

During the interview on the outlet, the billionaire businessman also expressed concern over Trump’s tariff proposals, suggesting they reflect a disregard for the American workforce.

"I get mad. I get pissed off. I mean, this is, this is our country. It's beautiful. We love it. I'm still part of the older generation. Love it, or leave it," Cuban said. "And to say that we've become the garbage can is insulting to every single American."

He cautioned that if Trump were to win, items manufactured in China could become 60% more expensive, impacting the holiday shopping season and damaging businesses.

According to Cuban, who has not been in contact with Trump since he left the White House four years ago, Trump has evolved and slowed down over time. He asserted that Trump’s discussions lack complexity and subtlety, concentrating instead on talking points.

"He slowed down. There's no question about it. Having known him for 25 years, early on, in the early 2000s you could have a legitimate conversation with him. It's just now, it's talking point, talking point, talking point," Cuban said.

Despite Cuban’s criticisms, Trump continues to be trusted more by voters on economic matters. Cuban attributes this to Harris’s late entry into the race, which he believes has hindered voters from fully comprehending her policy proposals.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s criticisms of Trump highlight the ongoing debate over the former president’s policies and their impact on the American economy.

The potential for increased tariffs on Chinese goods, for example, could have significant implications for both consumers and businesses. Furthermore, the issue of mass deportations raises questions about immigration policy and its potential effects on the workforce.

Ultimately, these criticisms underscore the importance of understanding and evaluating policy proposals and their potential impacts.

