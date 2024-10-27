Michelle Obama Criticizes Trump At Michigan Harris Rally: 'Why On Earth Is This Race Even Close?'

Michelle Obama stepped onto the campaign trail in Michigan, expressing her support for Kamala Harris and blasting former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Saturday, Obama attended a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she questioned the closeness of the presidential race and highlighted the stark differences between Harris and Trump.

She expressed her disappointment in those who ignored Trump’s “gross incompetence” while holding Harris to high standards, reports The Hill.

"I gotta ask myself: Why on earth is this race even close? I lay awake at night wondering: what in the world is going on?" Obama said in the rally.

Obama also said, "I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn."

"I hope that you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala's answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do, y'all," she added.

Current polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between Harris and Trump, with Harris leading by a narrow margin of 0.7 points nationally. In Michigan, a crucial swing state, the candidates are at a tie.

This was Obama’s first appearance on the campaign trail for Harris, timed with the commencement of early voting in Michigan. She urged voters to remember the sacrifices of their forefathers before casting their votes.

According to the outlet, Obama also said that she's "praying" voters considering casting their ballot for Trump – and voters thinking about sitting out the election – will "snap out of whatever fog we are in" before Election Day.

"I am praying that we consider the decades of sacrifice and struggle by all of our ancestors, the folks who marched and sacrificed and shed their blood for us. We have to ask ourselves: is a vote for Trump or no vote at all the way we honor their lives? And if that's the case, well, that surely doesn't sound like freedom to me," she added.

Why It Matters: The Obamas have remained powerful figures in the Democratic Party since their departure from the White House in 2016.

With the White House race hanging in the balance and less than two weeks until Election Day, their influence could potentially tip the scales.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.