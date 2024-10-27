Here's How Barron Trump Is Helping His Father Connect With Younger Voters

Former President Donald Trump‘s youngest son, Barron Trump, has emerged as a key player in his father’s presidential campaign, reportedly assisting in reaching out to younger voters.

What Happened: Barron Trump, who is currently studying at NYU, has been pivotal in connecting his father with younger demographics.

Despite his limited visibility on the campaign trail, the 18-year-old has significantly influenced Donald Trump’s appearances on popular podcasts aimed at Gen Z and millennial men.

Donald Trump has acknowledged Barron’s contribution in selecting suitable podcasts for his appearances. The former president has been interviewed by streamer Adin Ross and has featured on several podcasts, including "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," "Flagrant" with comedian Andrew Schulz, and the "PBD Podcast" with entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, reports The New York Post.

These podcast appearances have drawn in millions of viewers. For instance, Trump’s interview with Theo Von has amassed 14 million views, while his feature on "Flagrant" with Schulz has attracted 6.2 million views.

His conversation with Bet-David has garnered a YouTube audience of 2.8 million.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller lauded Barron’s participation in the campaign, stating that his podcast suggestions have been “absolute ratings gold.”

On the other hand, the podcast appearances of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris have not seen similar success, with her interview on "The Shade Room" gathering just over 144,000 views.

Why It Matters: Barron Trump’s involvement in his father’s campaign signifies a strategic move to connect with younger voters, a demographic that has traditionally been challenging for the former president to reach.

His influence in selecting popular podcasts for his father’s appearances has not only boosted the campaign’s visibility but also helped in reaching a wider audience.

This strategy could potentially reshape the dynamics of the presidential race, given the significant viewership these podcasts have garnered.

