President Biden, Former First Lady Michelle Obama Warn Men Against Voting For Trump: 'If We Don't Get This Election Right...'

President Joe Biden on Saturday reportedly warned men against voting for former President Donald Trump, terming it a “mistake.”

What Happened: Biden made the comment while boarding Air Force One on Saturday, The Hill reported, while adding that it was in response to Trump’s claim that America was a “garbage can for the world.”

Trump remarked this to his supporters in Arizona referring to immigrants whom he claims are harming the U.S. The Republican presidential candidate has also pledged to undertake mass deportations of illegal migrants if elected president in the upcoming elections.

Michelle Obama Echoes Sentiment: Former First Lady Michelle Obama also appealed to male voters in Michigan on Saturday and warned that voting for Trump could put women’s lives at risk.

"If we don't get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage," she said, as reported by The Hill. "Are you, as men, prepared to look into the eyes of the women and children you love and tell them that you supported this assault on our safety?"

Why It Matters: Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris became the first female vice president in 2020 and if elected in the upcoming elections, will also be the first woman elected President in the U.S. According to the Harvard Youth Poll, Harris has a 30-point lead among young women and women of color in particular.

However, certain polls note that Harris is falling behind among male voters in some states.

Read Next:

Image generated using photos from Shutterstock and AI tools