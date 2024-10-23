The Guy Who Tracked Elon Musk, Taylor Swift's Private Jet Wants To Know 'Who's Behind' His Suspended Social Media Accounts: '...Until Someone Threatens You Or Tells You To Do This'

Jack Sweeney, the student who gained fame for tracking private jets of billionaires and celebrities, including Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, and Meta Platforms Inc.'s Mark Zuckerberg, has questioned who is behind his accounts being banned on Meta's social media platforms, including Instagram and Threads.

What Happened: Meta has removed Sweeney's jet tracking accounts on Instagram and Threads due to concerns over potential physical harm.

The decision follows recommendations from Meta’s independent Oversight Board.

Despite acknowledging privacy concerns, Sweeney expressed frustration over Meta’s decision, noting the lack of communication or warning. He suspects influence from public figures but lacks evidence.

Celebrities, including Musk and Swift, have raised safety concerns, with Swift labeling the tracking as “stalking and harassing behavior.”

On the other hand, Sweeney continues to operate his jet-tracking accounts on X, but he has delayed adhering to new policies.

He plans to focus on his website for greater control, expressing disillusionment with Big Tech’s handling of free speech and citizen journalism.

Despite this, Sweeney suspects pressure from a public figure, although he does not know which this person is nor does he have evidence yet.

"You don’t suddenly start caring about something you didn’t enforce or choose to suspend for two years until someone threatens you or tells you to do this," he told Business Insider.

“It would be nice to know who’s behind it."

Why It Matters: The suspension of Sweeney’s accounts on Meta platforms highlights ongoing tensions between privacy concerns and public interest. Earlier this year, Swift sent a cease and desist notice to Sweeney, labeling his tracking as a safety threat.

This followed Musk’s previous suspension of Sweeney’s account on X, citing safety concerns.

Despite these challenges, Sweeney continues to advocate for transparency, raising questions about the balance between privacy and public accountability.

