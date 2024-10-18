Meta Employee Making $400K A Year Says They Were Fired After Using $25 Dinner Credit To Buy Toothpaste

Meta Platforms Inc. META has reportedly terminated several employees in Los Angeles for misusing meal credits.

What Happened: Meta has dismissed around 24 employees in Los Angeles for utilizing their $25 meal credits to buy non-food items such as toothpaste and wine glasses, reported the Financial Times.

These terminations occurred last week, ahead of a restructuring initiative across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs, aimed at boosting efficiency.

Meta provides meal credits to employees in smaller offices without cafeterias, with allowances set at $20 for breakfast and $25 each for lunch and dinner.

The misuse of these credits over an extended period led to the firings, as reported by a source familiar with the situation, the report said.

Some employees pooled their credits or had meals delivered home, contrary to company policy. Occasional violators faced reprimands rather than termination.

An anonymous post on Blind, verified by the Financial Times, revealed a former employee earning $400,000 admitted to using credits for household items and was subsequently fired.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for a statement.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Mark Zuckerberg explained that the initial wave of layoffs was a response to the rapid expansion during the pandemic, as companies like Meta recognized the benefits of leaner structures.

This shift towards efficiency has become a permanent fixture in Meta’s operations.

The company’s ongoing reorganization has created an atmosphere of uncertainty among employees, with many fearing potential layoffs.

