Peter Schiff Criticizes Trump's Tariff Strategy, Oil Prices Drop Following Netanyahu's Statement, Kamala Harris Pledges To Remove Unnecessary Degree Requirements And More: Top Political Updates This Week

The past week was a hotbed of activity, with political debates and economic strategies taking center stage. From tariff discussions to election battles, the week saw a flurry of statements and counterarguments from prominent figures. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Peter Schiff Criticizes Trump’s Tariff Strategy

Noted economist and financial commentator Peter Schiff voiced his opinion on former President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy. Schiff, in a recent social media post, argued that Trump’s tariffs were not imposed on China but on Americans purchasing Chinese products. Read the full article here.

Barry Diller Criticizes Billionaire Trump Supporters

Barry Diller, the chair of IAC Inc and a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, expressed his disapproval of wealthy business figures backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Diller, a longtime Democratic Party supporter, shared his views in recent interviews. Read the full article here.

Kamala Harris Pledges To Remove Unnecessary Degree Requirements

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris reiterated her commitment to eliminating degree prerequisites for certain federal jobs. She also urged the private sector to follow suit, stating that a college degree isn’t the only measure of a qualified worker. Read the full article here.

Oil Prices Drop Following Netanyahu’s Statement

Crude oil prices saw a significant drop after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his willingness to strike military targets in Iran instead of oil or nuclear facilities. This statement was made during a call with President Joe Biden last Wednesday. Read the full article here.

Mark Cuban And Kevin O’Leary Clash Over China Tariffs

"Shark Tank" co-stars Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary engaged in a public disagreement over tariffs on China. O’Leary called for a massive 400% increase in tariffs, citing unfair business practices by China. However, Cuban expressed his concerns over this approach. Read the full article here.

