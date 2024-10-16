Trump Can't Impose Tariffs On China, Says Peter Schiff: 'He Can Only Impose Tariffs On Americans Who Buy Chinese Products'

Peter Schiff, a renowned economist and financial commentator, has expressed his views on former President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy, advocating instead for lower taxes and fewer regulations.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Schiff took to X to criticize Trump’s approach to tariffs, stating, “Trump can’t impose tariffs on China. He can only impose tariffs on Americans who buy Chinese products.”

He further responded to a user advocating for the return of production to the U.S., stating, “We need to. But tariffs won’t make that happen. We need lower taxes and fewer regulations, particularly related to employment.”

This comes amidst a broader discussion on the impact of tariffs on the U.S. economy, with various influential figures expressing their views on the matter.

Schiff said the point that was lost in all “China bashing” was that the country was one of the “main reasons the [Fed] has been able to create so much [inflation] under the guise of QE without pushing consumer prices and long-term interest rates much higher.”

He said in a separate post on X, “We exported our inflation and imported their consumer goods.”

Why It Matters: Schiff’s comments add to the ongoing debate on the effectiveness of tariffs as a tool for economic policy. His views contrast with those of Trump, who has been vocal about the use of tariffs to revitalize U.S. manufacturing. Mark Cuban, billionaire and “Shark Tank” star, recently expressed skepticism about Trump’s approach, suggesting that a law requiring all manufacturing to be done in the U.S. within a decade would be more effective.

Trump defended his tariff strategy in a recent interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, asserting that tariffs have a “massive effect” on economic growth.

The debate on tariffs versus taxes continues to be a key issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with potential impacts on various sectors, including luxury real estate.

