Kamala Harris Repeats Promise To Get Rid Of 'Unnecessary Degree Requirements' — 'I Will Challenge The Private Sector To Do The Same'

Kamala Harris has pledged to remove unnecessary degree requirements for federal jobs and has urged the private sector to follow suit.

What Happened: On Thursday, Harris, the current Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee, reiterated her commitment to eliminating degree prerequisites for certain federal jobs. This was expressed in a post on X where she stated, “A college degree is not the only measure of the skills and experience of a qualified worker.”

A college degree is not the only measure of the skills and experience of a qualified worker.



As president, I will get rid of unnecessary degree requirements for federal jobs—and I will challenge the private sector to do the same. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 18, 2024

This commitment was also made public during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, as reported by Benzinga in September.

Why It Matters: This pledge comes at a time when Harris is leading the race against her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, albeit by a narrow margin. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris holds a 45% to 42% vote margin over Trump.

However, a Morning Consult poll of likely voters shows Harris’ lead dropping from a record high of six points last week. This pledge could be a strategic move to win over more voters in the closely contested race.

