Kamala Harris Vows To Scrap 'Unnecessary' Degree Requirements For Some Federal Jobs If She Wins: 'As President, I Will…'

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has pledged to remove college degree prerequisites for certain federal jobs if she emerges victorious in the forthcoming presidential election.

What Happened: On Friday, Harris made this commitment during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, reported Reuters.

The proposal is part of her economic strategy to win over voters in the closely contested race against former President Donald Trump.

“As president, I will get rid of the unnecessary degree requirements for federal jobs to increase jobs for folks without a four-year degree,” said Vice President Harris.

This statement comes in response to U.S. Census Bureau data showing that over 62% of Americans aged 25 or older do not possess a bachelor’s degree.

Harris also underscored the need to acknowledge alternative routes to success, such as apprenticeships and technical programs. She urged the private sector to follow suit, and said a degree “does not necessarily indicate a person’s skills.”

Despite being briefly interrupted by protesters opposing U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza, Harris reiterated her support for a ceasefire and a hostage rescue deal.

Why It Matters: Harris’ pledge comes in the wake of former President Trump’s promise to overhaul the federal workforce, which could impact 150,000 jobs.

"I will immediately reissue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the president’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats," Trump said in the video posted on his campaign’s website. "And I will wield that power very aggressively."

Previously, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has publicly supported Trump, answered a question regarding the feasibility of reducing the size of the government.

He voiced his belief that removing “nonsense regulations” and shifting workers from the public to the private sector could lead the country to tremendous prosperity, possibly ushering in a “golden age.”

Government jobs have been on the rise, with 70,000 added in June, despite being near 60-year lows. Meanwhile, NASA has been named the Best Place to Work in the Federal Government for the 12th consecutive year, highlighting the appeal of federal jobs.

