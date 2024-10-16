Kamala Harris Pulls A Reverse Card, Puts Trump At Fault For Border Crisis In Fox News Interview: 'Let's Just Get To The Point, Ok?'

In a recent interview with Fox News, Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped questions regarding the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The interview, conducted by Bret Baier, saw Harris deflecting inquiries about the number of illegal immigrants released into the country and the reversal of Trump-era policies.

What Happened: During the interview, Baier questioned Harris about the Biden administration’s immigration record. Harris, however, shifted the focus towards the need for immigration system reform.

She was asked about the number of immigrants illegally in the country to which she responded by saying, “Bret, let’s just get to the point, ok?”

“The point is that we have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired.”

When asked about the reversal of Trump-era policies like Remain in Mexico, Harris pointed out the Biden administration’s initial legislative push for immigration reform and accused Trump of blocking a bipartisan immigration bill.

Baier also brought up the tragic cases of Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and Laken Riley, all victims of violent illegal immigrants who entered the country during the Biden administration. Harris expressed her sympathy for the victims’ families and emphasized the need for more border agents and support for those working to prevent future harm.

Harris was asked when did the border start becoming a crisis. In response she said, “We’ve had a broken immigration system transcending, by the way, Donald Trump’s administration, even before. Let’s all be honest about that.”

“I have no pride in saying that this is a perfect immigration system. I’ve been clear. I think we all know that it needs to be fixed. “

Why It Matters: The interview had sparked considerable speculation among prediction market traders about the topics Harris would address. The top subjects expected to be mentioned included Abortion, Project 2025, Israel, and Medical Records.

Harris held a slim lead over Republican Donald Trump in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll. The poll suggested a potential rise in voter enthusiasm, especially among Democrats, compared to the 2020 presidential election.

Both Harris and Trump were considering appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast ahead of the 2024 presidential election, potentially impacting media stocks and advertising spend.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

