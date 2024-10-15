Trump Falls 3 Points Behind Harris In New Poll, Economic Worries Dominate Voter Concerns: Report

In the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris continues to hold a slender lead over Republican Donald Trump, as per the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

What Happened: As detailed by Reuters on Friday, Harris has a 3-point lead over Trump, with 45% to 42% respectively. This gap is consistent with a poll conducted a week earlier. The recent survey, which ended on Sunday, suggests a potential rise in voter enthusiasm, especially among Democrats, compared to the 2020 presidential election.

About 78% of registered voters, which includes 86% of Democrats and 81% of Republicans, expressed complete certainty in casting their vote in the upcoming election. This figure is higher than the 74% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in late October 2020.

Harris jumped into the presidential contest in July after President Biden ceased his re-election campaign. Despite Trump’s initial lead due to his perceived economic prowess, Harris seems to be gaining traction with voters, particularly on healthcare policy and handling political extremism. However, voters still rate the economy as the number one issue, favoring Trump as the better economic steward.

With the election outcome potentially hinging on seven battleground states, candidates are vying for voters to turnout at the polls. The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey indicates a close race, with Harris holding a 3-point lead over Trump among likely voters.

Why It Matters: Harris’s lead over Trump has been fluctuating in recent weeks, with her lead shrinking from a record high six points last week. However, she has managed to maintain a lead in many election polls.

The race to the White House has become too close for comfort, with Harris leading Trump by just a point in the Harvard CAPS Harris poll conducted between Oct. 11-13.

Despite Trump's slight advantage in swing states, Harris holds a substantial 8-point lead among early voters nationwide, with 51% support compared to Trump's 43%.

