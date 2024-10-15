Jim Cramer Gets Loudly Interrupted By 'Jealous' Apple Watch — Device Goes Absolutely Nuts Just As He Begins To Talk About Luxury Watchmaker Breitling

On Tuesday, Jim Cramer had a surprise guest on his show—his very own Apple Inc. AAPL Watch! In the middle of discussing the luxury watchmaker Breitling, Cramer's smartwatch decided it wanted some airtime too.

What Happened: CNBC’s Mad Money host took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the hilarious moment his Apple Watch chimed in (pun intended) just as he was talking up Breitling.

The backstage crew couldn't help but comment on the watch's impeccable — and rather suspicious — timing.

“Talking to watchmaker Breitling tonight… my Apple Watch got jealous and decided to interrupt the top of the show,” Cramer said while sharing the video on the social media platform.

Talking to watchmaker Breitling tonight… my Apple Watch got jealous and decided to interrupt the top of the show… 6p ET!! ⁦@MadMoneyOnCNBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/kb63dfAP6a — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) October 15, 2024

Why It Matters: Breitling, the brand of choice for those who appreciate the finer things, is renowned for using premium materials like stainless steel and gold.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch prefers to flex its tech muscles, offering sleek designs, customizable bands, and of course, all the modern bells and whistles.

While Breitling watches are all about luxury, precision, and style, the Apple Watch is like the Swiss Army knife of wearables. It's got health tracking, notifications, GPS, and tons of apps.

When it comes to price tags, Breitling watches blow Apple out of the water. These luxury pieces come with hefty price points that make the Apple Watch look like a bargain.

Sure, you might have to upgrade your Apple Watch every few years, but that upfront cost is still way friendlier to your wallet than a Breitling splurge.

Last month, at the “Glowtime” event, Apple launched its new Watch Series 10, boasting a larger screen and sleeker design, with a wider aspect ratio and rounded corners.

Cupertino also launched a fresh color option for its Ultra Watch. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed for maximum durability and performance, featuring a robust titanium case and a scratch-resistant sapphire front crystal.

On its website, the lowest price of a Breitling watch is $3250, whereas the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at a mere $799.

