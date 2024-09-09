Apple Launches Watch Series 10: Larger Display, Sleeker Design, Starting At $399

Apple Inc. AAPL unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a larger display and thinner design.

What Happened: The new Apple Watch Series 10 was introduced at the Apple Glowtime event on Monday. The device boasts a larger screen, allowing users to increase the font size without compromising content. The new design also includes more rounded corners and a wider aspect ratio, giving the Series 10 a softer, sleeker, and more streamlined appearance.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO, highlighted the Series 10’s advanced display, which is the largest wearable display ever built by Apple. The new wide-angle OLED display is up to 40% brighter when viewed from an angle, improving visibility in various scenarios.

The Series 10 comes in two new colors, Jet Black and Rose Gold, in addition to Silver Aluminum. It also features a new screen that updates once per second with a ticking second hand, rather than once per minute. The device is 9.7mm thick, nearly 10% thinner than its predecessor, and is the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever, reaching 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Williams also noted that the Series 10 is thinner and lighter, with aluminum cases weighing up to 10% less. The device is also available in Grade 5 titanium, which is 20% lighter than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet have been updated to match the new finishes, and the Series 10 is a carbon-neutral product, made with 95% recycled titanium and 100% renewable electricity.

Price And Availability: The Apple Watch Series 10 has been priced starting at $399 for the GPS version, and $499 for the GPS and Cellular version.

Apple will open preorders starting today, with shipping beginning on Sept. 20.

This is a developing story.

Photo courtesy: Apple