Kamala Harris Leads Trump, But Most Americans Are Pessimistic About The Nation's Direction, Poll Shows

The 2024 presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is shaping up as a stark contrast in voter perceptions about the state of the nation, according to a poll by CBS News.

What Happened: The survey, conducted between Oct. 8 and 11, reveals Harris leading Trump by 3 points, with 51 percent of registered voters backing her compared to Trump’s 48 percent.

The CBS News/YouGov poll also revealed that most Americans hold a pessimistic outlook on the state of the country. Of those surveyed, 36% believe things are going “very badly,” 30% say they are going “somewhat badly,” 27% feel things are going “somewhat well,” and only 6% think they are going “very well.”

Supporters of Trump and Harris hold differing views on the U.S. economy, border crossings, gender equality, and the election system. However, they share a common mistrust of social media and suspect foreign governments are trying to influence the election, according to a CBS News report.

Trump’s voters are more skeptical about the election system, with nearly half anticipating widespread fraud. In contrast, Harris’ voters have more trust in the system. If Harris wins, half of Trump’s voters want him to challenge the results, while most of Harris’ supporters want her to accept the outcome regardless of the winner.

When it comes to trusted sources of information, Trump’s voters rely on Trump himself as much as their own family and friends. Harris’ voters, on the other hand, trust Harris even more than Trump’s voters trust him, and are generally more trusting of other sources, including medical scientists and government reports.

Neither candidate has an advantage in handling a federal response to natural disasters, according to voters. On healthcare, voters believe Harris is more likely to improve access to affordable care, while they think Trump would worsen it. On taxes, voters are more likely to believe Harris will raise their taxes, while they are divided on what Trump would do.

Why It Matters: The contrasting voter perceptions come at a time when Harris’ popularity among Hispanic voters has shown a decline, while Trump’s appeal within this crucial demographic remains strong.

Furthermore, a recent poll suggests Trump now leads in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, a trend that could potentially flip the state in his favor.

The Democratic Party's voter registration advantage has seen a dip in three key battleground states, namely Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada. This shift could potentially pose a challenge for Harris in the upcoming elections.

