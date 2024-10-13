Poll: Hispanic Voters Reconsidering Support For Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ popularity among Hispanic voters has shown a concerning decline, while former President Donald Trump‘s appeal within this crucial demographic remains strong.

What Happened: The New York Times/Siena College poll, conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, reveals a significant dip in support for Harris among Hispanic voters compared to the last three Democratic presidential candidates.

The poll points to her perceived weaknesses on key issues such as the economy, immigration, and crime.

Contrarily, Trump has not only retained but also fortified his appeal among Hispanic voters, despite his pronounced anti-immigrant stance.

The poll indicates that Trump’s rhetoric has not driven Hispanic voters towards Harris, with two-thirds of the respondents feeling that Trump’s comments on immigrants do not pertain to them.

The poll, which surveyed 902 likely Hispanic voters, also uncovered an unexpected level of support for Trump’s strict immigration policies.

Over one-third of the respondents, primarily U.S-born Latinos, expressed support for constructing a border wall and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Interestingly, the poll also revealed potential for a shift, with approximately one-fourth of the respondents identifying as undecided or persuadable. These undecided voters appear to tilt towards Harris.

The results of this poll emphasize the pivotal role that Hispanic voters play in shaping the outcome of the presidential race, with both parties making concerted efforts to woo this demographic.

Why It Matters: Hispanic voters represent a significant and growing portion of the U.S. electorate. Their shifting political leanings could have a profound impact on future elections.

The results of this poll underscore the need for both parties to understand and address the concerns of this important demographic, particularly on key issues such as the economy, immigration, and crime.

