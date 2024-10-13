Man Held With Loaded Weapon Near Trump's California Rally; Sheriff Says Arrest May Have Prevented Third Assassination Attempt

A man was arrested with loaded firearms near a rally site for former President Donald Trump in California. The man, hailing from Las Vegas, was apprehended at a checkpoint close to the rally on Saturday.

What Happened: As per a report by The Hill, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the former President was not in any immediate danger. The man, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller, was intercepted while driving a black SUV at the Coachella rally. Upon inspection, Miller was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, a handgun, and a magazine. He was arrested without any incident and was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine, reported The Hill.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco indicated that Miller’s arrest might have prevented another potential assassination attempt. The Justice Department confirmed its awareness of the arrest and assured that Trump was not in danger.

Miller, as per Bianco, belongs to a right-leaning antigovernment group. However, Miller professed to be a Trump supporter and claimed to have been invited to the rally. He also mentioned that he had informed deputies about the firearms in his vehicle, which were purchased legally.

Why It Matters: This incident is the latest in a series of threats to the former President’s safety. In September 2024, Trump survived an assassination attempt near his Florida property. Following the incident, Trump vowed never to surrender. In October, he returned to the site of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., to rally with supporters and pay tribute to a victim of the incident.

