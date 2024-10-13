Bad News For Harris? Early Voting Is Down Drastically From 2020

The latest early voting statistics in the U.S. suggest a significant decrease from 2020, potentially posing a hurdle for the Democratic party’s prospects.

What Happened: A recent poll reveals that the number of early votes cast is considerably lower than previous projections.

Early voting has seen a 45% decrease compared to the same period in the 2020 elections. Swing states such as Georgia and North Carolina have experienced a particularly drastic drop, with early voting down by 84% and 75% respectively.

The report suggests that this decline could be attributed to the availability of in-person early voting options, reports the New York Post.

Data from Republican political strategist John Couvillon show that just 4.2 million Americans have voted early. Another trend that could spell trouble for Democrats is the significant decrease in mail ballot requests, down 58% from 2020. This is noteworthy as Democratic voters have traditionally dominated mail ballots.

For instance, Joe Biden‘s triumph in Pennsylvania during the 2020 elections was largely due to his 1.4 million-vote lead with absentee voters.

The report also points out an intriguing shift in early voting patterns in Virginia. Although early voting is down overall, more votes have been cast in Republican congressional districts than in safe Democratic seats.

With more than 96% of likely voters still yet to cast their vote, both parties have ample opportunity to shape the race with campaign stops, messages, and tactics.

Why It Matters: The decline in early voting and mail ballot requests could be a significant concern for the Democratic party, which has historically relied on these methods.

The shift in early voting patterns in Virginia could also indicate a changing political landscape. With the majority of likely voters yet to vote, the final outcome remains uncertain.

The parties’ campaign strategies in the coming days could significantly influence the election results.

