Harris And Trump In Nail-Biter Three Weeks Out

The upcoming 2024 election is poised to be a close contest between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: As per the latest poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal, a near-even split among voters in seven key swing states over who should be the next leader of the nation.

The poll suggests that voters in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia slightly favor Harris, while Trump is leading in Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Notably, none of these leads exceed 2 percentage points, except for Trump’s 5-point lead in Nevada.

Out of the 4,200 swing-state voters surveyed, Trump and Harris received 46% and 45% support respectively.

The poll suggests that the race is too close to call and that the bitter campaign rhetoric, a change in the Democratic ticket’s leadership, and two assassination attempts on Trump have further polarized the American electorate.

Independent voters are also divided, with 40% supporting Harris and 39% backing Trump. “This thing is a dead heat and is going to come down to the wire. These last three weeks matter,” David Lee, a Republican pollster who collaborated on the survey with Democrat Michael Bocian, told the outlet.

The poll also indicates that Harris could potentially secure victory through the competitive Sunbelt states. Meanwhile, Trump’s share in the seven states has remained relatively unchanged since March. More voters believe that Trump would handle the economy and border security better than Harris, the survey reveals.

Why It Matters: This poll is significant as it highlights the tight race between Trump and Harris, reflecting the deep political divide in the country.

The results underscore the importance of the swing states in determining the outcome of the 2024 election. The poll also suggests that the candidates’ positions on key issues like the economy and border security could play a crucial role in swaying voters.

As the election draws closer, the strategies adopted by both candidates in these final weeks could be decisive.

