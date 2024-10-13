Anthony Scaramucci Foresees Harris Win: 'Stay Calm, Let's Keep Working'

Donald Trump‘s former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says Kamala Harris will win the upcoming election and that her supporters need to stay calm and focused.

What Happened: In a post on X last week, Scaramucci, who will be the keynote speaker at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event on November 19, predicted a decisive Harris victory despite the tight polls.

He urged his followers to remain calm and continue working towards this outcome. He also expressed his hope for a revamp of the Republican Party, stating it would only regain respectability if the GOP is dealt a significant defeat next month.

Stay calm. Let's keep working. Harris will win.



This guy gets going at about the 2:30 mark. The Republican party will only again become a respectable party, which will support our democracy, if it gets BLOWN OUT in this election. https://t.co/sV3bbV1LzV — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 11, 2024

Also Read: Scaramucci: ‘Trump Is In Trouble And He Knows It’, Slams Him On Conflicting Abortion Statements: ‘He’s Shotgunning Out Statements And Words’

Scaramucci’s tweet included a link to a YouTube video titled “Harris Will Beat Trump Decisively; Most Polls Are WRONG – Here’s Why”.

He highlighted a particular segment of the video, starting at the 2:30 mark, which he believes provides compelling arguments for Harris’ potential victory.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s prediction comes amidst a highly charged political climate. His endorsement of Harris and call for a Republican defeat reflect the polarized views that have characterized this election season.

His tweet, which has garnered significant attention, underscores the high stakes and intense scrutiny surrounding the election.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.