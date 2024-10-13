Apple's Exciting Week: New Display Tech, MacBook Leaks, And A Health-Centric Vision

The week was quite eventful for Apple Inc. AAPL, with news ranging from potential new technology for its iPhone 17 Air Display, a leak of the unreleased M4 MacBook Pro, plans for a health-focused smart ring, a new iOS 18 feature, and a surprising revelation about its relationship with law enforcement. Let’s dive into these stories.

Apple’s Potential New Display Technology

Taiwan-based Novatek has announced plans to mass-produce OLED displays using Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) technology by Q2 2025. This technology could significantly influence the design of future iPhones, with Apple potentially being among the first clients.

Read the full article here.

Leaked M4 MacBook Pro

A Russian YouTuber reportedly tested the yet-to-be-announced M4 MacBook Pro, anticipated to launch in November. The video suggests that the M4 MacBook Pro comes with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Nvidia’s Blackwell Chip Faces AMD’s MI350 Challenge In 2025: CEO Lisa Su Says, ‘Beginning, Not The End Of The AI Race’

Apple’s Health-Centric Vision

Analysts at CCS Insight forecast that Apple could launch a health-focused smart ring by 2026. The smart ring, similar to smartwatches, would be equipped with sensors to monitor health metrics such as heart rate.

Read the full article here.

New iOS 18 Feature

With its latest iOS 18 update, Apple has finally brought T9 dialing to the iPhone. This feature, which Android users have enjoyed for years, promises to change the way iPhone owners interact with their device's Phone app.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Relationship with Law Enforcement

In a surprising revelation, Apple has reportedly been secretly aiding law enforcement agencies in leveraging its products for surveillance purposes. This challenges the popular notion of Apple’s strained relationship with law enforcement.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock