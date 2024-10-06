Unreleased M4 MacBook Pro Shown Off By Russian YouTuber: 'We've Seen Prototypes Leak Early But Never A Full Retail Apple Device Weeks In Advance,' Says Expert

A Russian YouTuber is said to have tested Apple Inc.’s AAPL unannounced M4 MacBook Pro, which is anticipated to be launched in November.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared this unboxing video of the M4 MacBook Pro by Russian YouTuber Wylsacom.

The video, posted on the same day, suggests that the M4 MacBook Pro comes with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

It also includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and MagSafe. The M4 chip reportedly has a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, a step up from the M3 chip’s 8-core CPU design.

While sharing the video Gurman noted, “We've seen prototypes leak early but never a full retail Apple device weeks in advance.”

Unconfirmed but looks fairly legitimate: a Russian YouTube channel claims to have the yet to be announced M4 MacBook Pro and gave it a full unboxing and hands-on. We've seen prototypes leak early but never a full retail Apple device weeks in advance. https://t.co/LYrt68ZmEn — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 6, 2024

The YouTuber also performed a Geekbench test, possibly offering the first look at the M4 chip’s performance. The results on Geekbench’s website identify the machine as “Mac 16,1.”

The "Mac 16,1" label the machine registers as on Geekbench is legitimate and does represent an M4 Mac. But those can be easily guessed. https://t.co/ivDKyOJNcd — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 6, 2024

ShrimpApplePro, a reliable source for Apple leaks, also shared some images and said that the device is real and is reportedly on sale in a “private Facebook group.”

More photos of it confirmed it's real. Apparently it is on sale in a private Facebook group lmao https://t.co/eSoXY5NHg9 pic.twitter.com/lxW9rbilSE — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) September 30, 2024

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Apple is expected to announce its first M4 Macs on Nov. 1, said Gurman in his latest weekly “Power On” newsletter.

Apple’s upcoming product lineup is expected to include: a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 Pro and M4 Max.

There’s also a refreshed iMac with M4, a revamped Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro, and a new iPad mini.

In the first half of 2025, Apple could release 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M4, a new iPhone SE, 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Airs, new Magic Keyboards for iPad Air, and a refreshed AirTag.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro models with M4 chips are also in development, with the former expected mid-year and Mac Pro later in 2025.

