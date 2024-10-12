NFL Star Shocks Fans With Trump Endorsement

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has publicly shown his support for former President Donald Trump, referring to him as “the most pro-life president.”

What Happened: Butker made his endorsement on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. The football player, known for his strong Christian beliefs, stressed that abortion is “the most crucial topic” for him.

Butker has previously voiced his disagreement with Trump on women’s reproductive rights. However, he has been more outspoken about his opposition to President Joe Biden‘s stance on abortion, which he referred to as “delusional.”

“I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president,” Butker told Fox News. “That’s a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that's what we should prioritize.”

During the Chiefs’ visit to the White House last year following their Super Bowl victory, Butker wore a tie inscribed with the Latin phrase “Vulnerari Praesidio,” translating to “Protect the most vulnerable.” He also wore a gold pin symbolizing the size of the feet of a human fetus at 10 weeks.

After his public endorsement of Trump, there has been a substantial increase in the sales of Butker’s jersey, making it one of the most sought-after in the market.

Why It Matters: This endorsement comes amid a time of heightened political polarization in the country.

Butker’s public support for Trump, particularly on the issue of abortion, highlights the influence of personal beliefs on public figures’ political affiliations.

His endorsement also underscores the intersection of sports and politics, and the potential impact of athletes’ political stances on their fan base, as evidenced by the surge in his jersey sales.

