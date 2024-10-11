End Of An Era? Apple's 16-year-Old Accessory Is Out Of Stock Worldwide

In a move that could mark the end of an era for legacy technology, Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly ceased production of its 16-year-old SuperDrive.

What Happened: The SuperDrive, an external CD/DVD drive, is now listed as sold out or unavailable in all countries on Apple’s online store, reported MacRumors.

The accessory, which was launched in 2008 alongside the original MacBook Air, has not been restocked, suggesting its discontinuation.

The SuperDrive, despite its outdated USB-A cable, was one of Apple’s longest-sold products. However, with the CD/DVD drive market becoming increasingly niche, Apple’s decision to stop selling the SuperDrive is not unexpected.

Customers requiring CD/DVD drives have other alternatives that do not necessitate a USB-C adapter for use with modern Macs.

The term SuperDrive was first coined by Apple in 1988 with the launch of its 1.44 MB 3.5-inch floppy drive.

The concept underwent significant evolution with the introduction of optical media in 2001, and by the mid-2000s, the SuperDrive was available as an option in almost all Mac models.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: Over the years, Apple has phased out several key products and features, marking a shift in its product strategy.

The iPhone 13 mini, known for its compact 5.4-inch display, was discontinued in September 2024 due to low sales.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar, a once-innovative feature, was discontinued in late 2023 as Apple returned to traditional function keys.

The MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger, launched in 2021 and 2020 respectively, were also phased out following the transition to USB-C ports.

Apple has also replaced its leather accessories with eco-friendly FineWoven fabric but had to phase them out too due to some controversies. Other notable discontinuations include the iTunes Movie Trailers app and the Apple Music Voice Plan.

