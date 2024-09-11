Apple Quietly Phases Out 'Categorically Terrible' FineWoven iPhone Cases: Report

In a surprising move, Apple Inc. AAPL seems to have silently phased out its controversial FineWoven iPhone cases, as they are no longer available on the company’s website.

What Happened: The eco-friendly FineWoven cases, introduced last year with the iPhone 15, are no longer up for sale on Apple’s website. The product has not been launched for the recently announced iPhone 16 either, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The FineWoven cases, which faced user backlash due to their susceptibility to scratches, dust accumulation, and retention of circular indents from MagSafe charging, are now seemingly discontinued. The iPhone 16, however, will have new cases from Apple’s subsidiary Beats, supporting MagSafe charging and Apple’s new Camera Control feature.

Apple did not respond to Benzinga’s queries immediately.

Why It Matters: The FineWoven cases were part of Apple’s sustainable initiatives, replacing traditional leather ones. However, they were met with widespread criticism from users and tech reviewers for their vulnerability to scuffs and premature wear. The Verge’s Allison Johnson had called it “categorically terrible” in her review.

With the recent launch of the iPhone 16, experts anticipate a significant upgrade cycle.

