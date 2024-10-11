iOS 18 Users To Benefit From Richer Even Tickets In Apple Wallet After Ticketmaster Announces Support

Live Nation Entertainment’s LYV Ticketmaster has announced its support for the richer event tickets feature in Apple Inc.’s AAPL Wallet, which was introduced with iOS 18.

What Happened: In a blog post on Thursday, Ticketmaster revealed that it is set to roll out support for the richer tickets in Apple Wallet. “Ticketmaster is the first ticketing company to enable the new, enhanced ticket experience in Apple Wallet.”

The updated feature will offer users crucial information on their tickets, such as a venue map, parking details, recommended Apple Music playlists, weather forecasts for the event day, and a real-time location-sharing option.

See Also: Tesla Robotaxi Ambitions Come As Most Americans Grow Wary Of Autonomous Tech

Mark Yovich, president of Ticketmaster, expressed his pride in collaborating with Apple to deliver this enhanced ticketing experience to fans.

“With the new, enhanced ticket in Apple Wallet experience, fans are closer to the action from the moment they add their pass to their iPhone,” he stated.

The new feature will make its debut later this month at the Los Angeles Football Club or LAFC home game at BMO Stadium.

iPhone users running iOS 18.0 or later will be able to access the detailed tickets via the Ticketmaster or LAFCapps.

The company also plans to extend this feature to Miami HEAT tickets and more events in 2025.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of recent controversies surrounding Ticketmaster.

Earlier this year, the company faced backlash over its dynamic pricing strategy, which led to a significant increase in ticket prices for the Oasis reunion tour.

Previously, the Department of Justice also filed an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company.

The lawsuit challenges Live Nation’s market dominance through its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, and is part of the Joe Biden administration’s broader efforts to combat monopolistic practices across various industries.

The Justice Department has already taken steps against major tech companies like Alphabet Inc. and Apple, while the Federal Trade Commission is pressing Meta Platforms Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. is also facing a lawsuit for alleged monopolistic practices in the online marketplace.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Image Credits – Apple

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.