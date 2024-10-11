Mark Cuban Blasts Trump Over Made-In-China Bibles: 'God Bless The USA' Holy Books Printed Abroad

Mark Cuban, the influential entrepreneur and investor, recently pointed out the irony in former President Donald Trump’s criticism of China’s trade practices, while his endorsed Bibles are printed in the same country.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cuban took to Twitter to highlight the contradiction in Trump’s actions. He tweeted, “Trump has long blasted China’s trade practices. His ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles were printed there.”

Cuban also shared a story from the Associated Press that claimed Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible was printed in China, a nation he has frequently criticized for its economic practices.

Global trade records revealed that a printing company in Hangzhou shipped nearly 120,000 Bibles to the U.S. between February and March 2024, reported AP News. The Bibles were produced at a cost of under $3 each but were sold for $59.99 or higher, allowing for a significant profit margin. Despite Trump’s sharp anti-China rhetoric, his decision to manufacture the Bibles there underscores a contradiction between his public statements and business ventures.

Critics of the Trump Bible voiced concerns about the fusion of religion and politics, with some calling it a “toxic mix” that could fuel Christian nationalism. Tim Wildsmith, a Baptist minister, criticized the Bible’s poor quality, noting issues like sticky pages and missing copyright information, according to the report.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: Trump’s endorsement of the ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles has been a point of contention. Trump earned $300,000 from endorsing these Bibles. The report also mentioned that Trump made over $500,000 from ‘A MAGA Journey’ and millions from book royalties.

Trump’s endorsement of the Bibles was criticized by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Warnock, a pastor, stated that “The Bible does not need Donald Trump’s endorsement.” Cheney, on the other hand, suggested that Trump should consider reading the Bible's verse on adultery.

