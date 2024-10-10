Trump Vs. Harris: 2024 Election Swing State Poll 'Too Close To Call,' But This Candidate Leads

Election polls continue to show a close race between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states with less than one month to go until the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: While Harris posted a lead in most 2024 election polls of national voters, swing state polls have been much closer.

A new Emerson College poll of voters in seven key swing states shows a close race between the two candidates with Trump having the edge.

Here are the results, and the totals from the previous poll in parentheses:

Arizona : Trump 49% (49%), Harris 47% (48%)

: Trump 49% (49%), Harris 47% (48%) Georgia : Trump 49% (50%), Harris 48% (47%)

: Trump 49% (50%), Harris 48% (47%) Michigan : Trump 49% (47%), Harris 49% (49%)

: Trump 49% (47%), Harris 49% (49%) Nevada : Harris 48% (48%), Trump 47% (48%)

: Harris 48% (48%), Trump 47% (48%) North Carolina : Trump 49% (48%), Harris 48% (49%)

: Trump 49% (48%), Harris 48% (49%) Pennsylvania : Trump 49% (48%), Harris 48% (47%)

: Trump 49% (48%), Harris 48% (47%) Wisconsin: Trump 49% (49%), Harris 49% (48%)

The polls show Trump leading in four of the seven states, Harris leading in one state and the two candidates tied in two states. The last Emerson College poll of the seven states had Trump leading in four states with Harris leading in two states. The August poll had each candidate leading three states.

In the latest poll, Trump gained support in three states, lost support in two states and saw the same support in two states. Harris gained support in three states, lost support in two states and saw the same support in two states.

"With just under four weeks to go, the race remains too close to call in key swing states, all within the margin of error," Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball said.

Why It's Important: The seven swing states in question together represent 93 electoral votes in the 2024 election. Six of the seven states above were won by Biden in the 2020 election with Trump winning North Carolina. Several of the states were flipped from Trump's win in the 2016 election.

Harris has seen the number of swing states she led in or tied with Trump in decline in recent months, which could be bad news for the vice president.

With swing states playing a pivotal role in who wins the election, Harris will need to see support build in the election homestretch for election forecasters to give her a good chance to win the election.

Election polls aren't perfect and the fact the poll results are within its margin of error points to an incredibly close election too close to call.

