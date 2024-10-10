Kamala Harris Attacks Trump For Criticism Of Federal Response To Hurricanes: 'Not A Time For People To Play Politics'

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House have publicly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his remarks on the federal disaster response, accusing him of exploiting the catastrophe for political advantage.

What Happened: Harris, during a town hall in Las Vegas, responded to criticisms about the federal disaster recovery efforts.

“In this crisis — like in so many issues that affect the people of our country — I think it so important that leadership recognizes the dignity to which people are entitled,” said Harris, according to an AP News report.

“I have to stress that this is not a time for people to play politics,” said the Vice President and the Democratic presidential candidate.

At the Detroit Economic Club, Trump expressed empathy for the hurricane victims but criticized the Biden administration’s response, particularly in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. He alleged, “They’ve let those people suffer unjustly.” According to AP, the former president has promoted falsehoods about the federal response for multiple days.

In a White House Situation Room briefing, President Joe Biden debunked Trump’s misrepresentation about federal aid, specifically the false assertion that it was limited to $750. “That $750 that they’re talking about, Mr. Trump and all those other people know it’s a lie to suggest that’s all they’re going to get,” Biden said.

Despite the storm, both Harris and Trump are visiting key swing states, strategically aiming to strengthen support among vital voting groups for the forthcoming election.

Why It Matters: This political back-and-forth comes in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which have caused significant destruction in the Southeast. Harris visited North Carolina to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, just a day after Trump’s visit, during which he reportedly made misleading claims about the federal response.

The White House has also countered GOP allegations of FEMA funds misuse following Hurricane Helene.

Image via Shutterstock

