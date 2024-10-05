Harris To Survey Helene Impact In North Carolina One Day After Trump Visit

Hurricane Helene has left a devastating mark on the Southeast, prompting urgent federal responses and highlighting stark political divides as communities struggle to recover.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting North Carolina to support the state’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. Her trip comes just a day after Former President Donald Trump‘s visit, during which he reportedly made misleading claims about the federal response to the disaster, according to AP News.

On Friday, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates issued a memo calling these accusations “bald-faced lies.” This exchange highlights the contrasting narratives from both parties regarding the storm’s aftermath. President Joe Biden also toured the affected areas, spending two days in the Carolinas, Florida, and Georgia to assess the damage and meet with farmers whose crops were devastated by the hurricane.

Biden has mobilized 1,000 active-duty soldiers to support the 6,000 National Guard members and 4,800 federal aid workers who are currently working in six states impacted by the severe weather, BBC News reported.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent late Friday to congressional leaders, Biden urges Congress to provide immediate federal assistance to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. He warns of an impending funding shortfall for the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program. Biden also requests additional resources for FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to ensure continued recovery efforts. Furthermore, he underscores the importance of comprehensive disaster relief for other communities nationwide that are also in need.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) announced this week that over 50,000 individuals have registered for FEMA assistance, with approximately $6 million already disbursed, AP News added.

At least 223 individuals have lost their lives, and hundreds are still unaccounted for due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida on September 26, reported NBC News. Over a week later, many residents and communities continue to be cut off, hundreds of thousands are without electricity, and inconsistent service has complicated communication.

