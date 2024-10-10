Trump's Return Doesn't Bother NATO Chief: 'Stop Worrying'

In a recent development, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has urged the international community to halt their concerns over the potential impact of a Donald Trump presidency on the Ukraine conflict.

What Happened: During a London visit, Rutte expressed his faith in Trump’s grasp of the Ukraine situation. He stressed that the conflict is not only about Ukraine but also about the safety and future security of the United States, reported Politico.

The former Dutch Prime Minister asked the international community to “stop worrying about a Trump presidency.”

“He understands completely and agrees with me that this fight to Ukraine is not only about Ukraine, it’s also about the safety and the future security of the United States," said Rutte.

These comments from Rutte may stir controversy in some European capitals, considering Trump’s hesitation to support Ukraine’s victory over Russia. Instead, Trump has been advocating for a swift negotiated end to the conflict.

The NATO chief’s statements were made during a tripartite discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at No. 10 Downing Street. The meeting was part of Zelenskyy’s tour of Western capitals to seek additional support.

See Also: Kamala Harris Advises On Howard Stern Show: Don’t Get Stoned Before Visiting The Sphere In Las Vegas

Why It Matters: The potential return of Trump to the White House has triggered a surge in investments in European defense-tech startups. This is due to Trump’s unpredictable approach towards NATO and defense budgets, leading to increased military spending across Europe.

Earlier, NATO had announced measures to ‘Trump-proof’ Ukraine aid, including a $40 billion annual financial pledge of military support to Ukraine. This was in response to Trump’s criticism of U.S. spending on Ukraine and his potential return to power.

Trump’s stance on NATO has been a subject of criticism, with former U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton, suggesting that Trump’s ongoing assault on NATO undermines U.S. strength by eroding alliances.

Image via Shutterstock

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool