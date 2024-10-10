How To Switch From Google Photos To Apple's iCloud

Earlier this year, tech giants Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. joined forces to simplify the process of moving photos and videos between their platforms by launching a tool.

What Happened: The new tool allows users to transfer media directly from Google Photos to iCloud Photos without the hassle of manual downloads and uploads.

This collaboration addresses a common pain point for users switching between ecosystems or looking to consolidate their digital memories.

The transfer process, which can be initiated through Google Takeout, promises to save both time and data for users with extensive media libraries.

While the service is available to most Apple users globally, there are some limitations. Child accounts, Managed Apple IDs, and users with Advanced Data Protection enabled are currently not eligible for the transfer service.

See Also: Apple’s Satellite Messaging Feature Emerges As Lifeline After Hurricane Helene Leaves Thousands Without Cell Phone Service: Here’s How You Can Use It

How To Transfer Google Photos To iCloud

Step I: Visit Google Takeout.

Step II: Select “Apple – iCloud Photos” as the destination.

Step III: Sign in with your Apple ID and grant the necessary permissions.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: This move by Google and Apple not only benefits consumers but also signals a potential shift towards greater interoperability between major tech platforms.

As users become increasingly reliant on cloud storage for their digital lives, such collaborations could become more common in the future.

For those considering a switch from Android to iOS or looking to consolidate their photo libraries, this new tool offers a seamless solution.

However, users should ensure they have sufficient iCloud storage before initiating the transfer to avoid any hiccups in the process.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Google