Marjorie Taylor Greene Sticks To Weather Modification Theories Amid Ongoing Hurricane Emergency — Gets Head Examination Advice From Florida Republican

In a recent development, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has come under scrutiny for propagating conspiracy theories about the government’s ability to manipulate severe weather events such as hurricanes.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Greene took to X and cited the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) reports on weather modification projects as proof that weather could be manipulated.

Everyone keeps asking, "who is they?"



Well some of them are listed on NOAA, as well as most of the ways weather can be modified, because they are required to report it to the Secretary of Commerce by the Weather Modification Act of 1972.



The NOAA government website has a… pic.twitter.com/UaNZCiZ8es — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2024

Previously she also shared similar theories in another post on X on Tuesday.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene was right. Yes, scientists do control the weather."https://t.co/7SvNdlygkP — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 8, 2024

Greene has been disseminating these theories on the internet, coinciding with the approach of Hurricane Milton towards Florida. Her posts have ignited worries about the dissemination of misinformation and its potential impact on people’s safety decisions, reported The Hill.

Starting from October 3, Greene’s posts have drawn criticism from her Republican peers and President Joe Biden. In his Wednesday address, Biden referred to Greene’s assertions as part of a wider conversation on misinformation.

Biden denounced Greene for disseminating what he termed as “irresponsible” and “beyond ridiculous” fabrications about weather control. He stated that such claims are eroding trust in rescue and recovery efforts.

Greene’s social media activities include sharing a map by influencer Matt Wallace, implying that Hurricane Helene was deliberately directed towards Republican-leaning counties.

Her posts have been countered by fellow Republicans, including Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) and Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.), who have stressed that such large-scale weather control is beyond the reach of current technology.

“Humans cannot create or control hurricanes,” said Gimenez on social media. “Anyone who thinks they can, needs to have their head examined.”

See Also: Joe Biden, Quick Question Before You Go: Are Those Cannabis Pardons From 2 Years Ago Still On?

Why It Matters: This controversy arises in the context of Florida bracing for its second hurricane in less than two weeks. Hurricane Milton, which was downgraded to a Category 4 storm is expected to hit some of Florida's most populous areas, including the Tampa Bay area.

Greene has previously faced criticism for promoting controversial ideas, such as a 2018 Facebook post about “Jewish space lasers,” which invoked antisemitic tropes. Greene's embrace of conspiracy theories has drawn backlash, including from Republicans.

The spread of misinformation during such critical times could potentially impact people’s decisions about their safety and undermine confidence in rescue and recovery efforts.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.