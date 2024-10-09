Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 9.81%

9.81% Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On Sept. 17, Xerox said CFO Xavier Heiss will retire on Feb. 1, 2025.

On Sept. 17, Xerox said CFO Xavier Heiss will retire on Feb. 1, 2025.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 3.06%

3.06% Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $37 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Asiya Merchant downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $37 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $37 on Sept. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $37 on Sept. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On Sept. 25, HP reported the acquisition of Vyopta for an undisclosed price.

On Sept. 25, HP reported the acquisition of Vyopta for an undisclosed price.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO

Dividend Yield: 3.03%

3.03% Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $57 on Aug. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Pierre Ferragu upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $57 on Aug. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On Oct. 1, VAST Data expanded its partnership with Cisco to deliver end-to-end, full stack AI infrastructure.

On Oct. 1, VAST Data expanded its partnership with Cisco to deliver end-to-end, full stack AI infrastructure.

