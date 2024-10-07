Ron Desantis Denies Ignoring Kamala Harris's Calls Amid Hurricane Emergency: 'I Didn't Know She Called Me...I Was Not Aware Of That'

In a recent development, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has denied knowledge of any calls made by Vice President Kamala Harris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, despite numerous reports suggesting otherwise.

What Happened: DeSantis claimed ignorance of Harris’s calls during a press conference about the upcoming Hurricane Milton. “I didn't know she called me. … I was not aware of that,” he said. An aide to DeSantis, quoted by NBC News, suggested the calls “seemed political,” reported The Hill.

DeSantis also denied having any conversation with President Joe Biden, but expressed gratitude for the President’s approval of their requests. “If there's something we need that they don't approve, I will not hesitate to call him,” DeSantis added.

VP Harris criticized the politicization of emergency situations when questioned about DeSantis’s alleged refusal of her calls. “Playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situation[s], these are the height of emergency situation[s], [is] utterly irresponsible,” she said, according to the report.

Why It Matters: This development comes as Florida grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and braces for another major hurricane, Milton. The state is facing its second storm in less than two weeks, with potential impacts on various sectors, including theme parks and insurance companies.

This is not the first time DeSantis and Harris have clashed. In July 2023, DeSantis accused Harris of creating “phony narratives” over Florida’s controversial slavery curriculum.

