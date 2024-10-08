Uber Launches OpenAI's ChatGPT-Based Driver Assistant To Support Transition To EVs

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER is preparing to launch an AI assistant, powered by OpenAI‘s GPT-4o, aimed at helping drivers transition to electric vehicles. The initiative is part of Uber’s larger plan to cut down on emissions.

What Happened: The AI assistant was unveiled during Uber’s Go-Get Zero event in London and is scheduled to debut in the U.S. early next year, with plans for a global rollout. It will provide personalized advice based on the driver’s location and available incentives. By 2025, the chatbot will expand its capabilities to address questions beyond electric vehicles, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Uber has pledged $800 million to aid its drivers in transitioning to EVs by 2040. Currently, about 180,000 drivers are making the switch each month in North America and Europe. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted that Uber drivers are adopting EVs at a rate five times faster than the average motorist in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

In addition, Uber is introducing a mentorship program for EV drivers and offering $50,000 to top merchants on its food delivery platform for sustainability efforts. Pop-up events will allow customers to experience EVs, such as the Lotus Eletre in London and the Rivian R1 in select U.S. cities.

Why It Matters: Uber’s move to integrate AI into its operations is part of a broader industry trend. In May, Grab Holdings , a competitor in Asia, announced a partnership with OpenAI to enhance app navigation and customer support using AI. This highlights the growing importance of AI in improving service delivery and customer experience.

Earlier, in August 2023, Uber had already signaled its intentions to leverage AI with plans for an AI-powered chatbot to enhance customer service and automate tasks.

