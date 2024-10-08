Kim Jong Un Claims North Korea 'Becoming A Military Superpower'

Kim Jong-un has reiterated North Korea’s ambition to emerge as a “military superpower,” with potential nuclear weapon deployment in conflicts involving South Korea and the United States.

What Happened: During a speech at the Kim Jong Un University of National Defence, Kim stressed that North Korea would utilize all attack capabilities, including nuclear options, against adversaries if provoked. This statement comes amid speculation that North Korea might escalate tensions ahead of the U.S. presidential election next month, SCMP reported on Tuesday.

Kim criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for aligning with the U.S., accusing them of destabilizing the region. Despite this, Kim stated that North Korea has no intention of attacking South Korea unless provoked.

Kim’s remarks coincide with North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly session, which may amend the constitution to reflect a shift away from unification with South Korea.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Potential 2nd Term For Ex-President Will Be Focused On Revenge: ‘If Given The Power, He Will Have His Vengeance’

Why It Matters: North Korea’s potential constitutional changes are significant, as they may remove clauses related to unification and clarify territorial boundaries, including the maritime border. This move follows Kim directive for these changes. The Supreme People's Assembly session is expected to finalize these amendments, marking a shift in North Korea’s stance on inter-Korean relations.

Additionally, the South Korean President has suggested that North Korea’s nuclear threats are a strategic move to gain U.S. attention ahead of the presidential election. Yoon anticipates major provocations, including a nuclear test and a long-range missile test, which could escalate regional tensions.

Moreover, the recent pledge between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping to enhance China-North Korea cooperation further complicates the geopolitical landscape.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock