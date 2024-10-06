Kim Jong Un And Xi Jinping Vow To 'Write A New Chapter' In China-North Korea Cooperation: 'Develop The Friendly And Cooperative Relations...As Required'

The leaders of China and North Korea have pledged to enhance their bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

What Happened: Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his commitment to the development of China-DPRK relations in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Xi highlighted the significance of their relationship, referring to several meetings, personal letters, and messages exchanged over the years, the state news agency KCNA reported.

Xi conveyed that China is ready to “write a new chapter” in their relations through increased communications and cooperation. China is North Korea’s largest trading partner, with a shared history that traces back to Beijing’s support of Pyongyang during the Korean War (1950-1953).

Despite this, China has been cautious about North Korea’s growing ties with Russia, especially after the signing of a strategic treaty that includes mutual defense elements.

Kim, in his message to Xi, also pledged to “steadily strive to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and China as required by the new era.”

On the eve of the anniversary, Kim oversaw a live artillery firing by graduates of the O Jin U Artillery Academy, a facility that trains the backbone of North Korea’s artillery force. He also reiterated the country’s willingness to use all available offensive forces, including nuclear weapons, to defend its sovereignty.

Why It Matters: The recent pledge of enhanced cooperation between China and North Korea comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region. Just last month, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, publicly denounced the United States’ decision to supply $8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, describing it as “an incredible mistake” and a perilous provocation against Russia, a nation armed with nuclear weapons.

Kim’s recent pledge to further develop friendly and cooperative relations with China also follows his stark warning to South Korea, threatening nuclear retaliation if North Korea’s sovereignty is compromised. These developments indicate a complex geopolitical landscape in the region, with China and Russia playing significant roles.

