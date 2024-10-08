Tesla's Former Head Of Vehicle Programs Who Left On The Heels Of Mass Layoff Joins Waymo

Daniel Ho, Tesla Inc.’s TSLA former head of vehicle programs and new product introduction, has joined Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo as program director.

What Happened: Ho made the announcement on LinkedIn. He reported directly to CEO Elon Musk in his role as a senior executive at Tesla.

“During my tenure we delivered and ramped Model Y and Cybertruck, launched new factories in Berlin and Texas and grew overall production volume from 0.5M to 1.85M cars per year while establishing foundational work on the future Robotaxi program,” Ho wrote about his role at Tesla on LinkedIn.

Prior to being director, Ho was program manager for Model 3, Model 3, and Model Y. All in all, he spent over 10 years in the company, starting in November 2013.

In April, The Information reported that Ho would leave the company on the heels of a mass layoff and all employees under him would either be dismissed or reassigned.

Why It Matters: Tesla has seen a lot of its employees leave or move to rival players this year, particularly after the company decided to lay off 10% of its workforce in April.

On Monday, Tesla’s former Engineering Technician for its Semi vehicles Jonathan Galvez announced on LinkedIn that he started a new position as an Engineering Technician at Zoox after leaving the EV giant in June.

Tesla’s former head of supercharging Rebecca Tinucci joined Uber Technologies as its Global head of sustainability last month.

Bloomberg reported last week that Tesla’s Chief Information Officer Nagesh Saldi is leaving the company ahead of its Robotaxi unveiling event slated for Oct. 10. Saldi, too, reported directly to Musk.

