Trump-Era NSA John Bolton Calls For Regime Change In Iran: Hope Israel's Actions Are Beginning Of The 'Overthrow Of Tehran's Mullahs'

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor during the Donald Trump administration, has stressed that a regime change in Iran is crucial for peace in the Middle East in a recent column in The Telegraph.

What Happened: Bolton criticized the attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas, instigated by Iran, on October 7, 2023, as acts of terrorism. He also condemned the Western media and think-tanks for denying Iran’s central role in the attacks. Bolton further highlighted that Iran’s barrage of over 180 ballistic missiles against Israel on October 1, 2024, indicated that civilian Iranian officials were not part of the decision-making process, reported The Telegraph.

Bolton also shared his opinion piece on X saying that what Hamas did to innocent Israeli civilians on October 7 is infamous for its “outright barbarity and savagery.”

What Hamas did to innocent Israeli civilians on October 7th and every day after is infamous for its outright barbarity and savagery. It's the very definition of terrorism. Sadly, one year later, many Westerners still fail to grasp the full implications of the Iran-Hamas… — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) October 6, 2024

He criticized the failure of Israeli and other intelligence agencies to uncover an Iran-to-Hamas “execute order.” He concluded his piece by expressing hope that Israel’s next move would encourage the people of Iran to overthrow Tehran’s mullahs, stating that the only durable outcome for Iran is ousting the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“We can only wish Jerusalem the best, hoping it encourages the people of Iran to take their fate into their hands, beginning the overthrow of Tehran's mullahs,” wrote Bolton.

“Whatever Israel does now, the only durable outcome for Iran is ousting the Islamic Revolution of 1979.”

Why It Matters: The Middle East has been a hotspot of escalating tensions. On October 1, 2024, Iran launched a missile attack against Israel following the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

This led to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising retaliation against Iran, which in turn warned of "vast destruction" if Israel retaliated.

Amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East, Donald Trump proposed that Israel should focus on Iran's nuclear facilities. His statements were made at a town hall gathering in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Image via Shutterstock

