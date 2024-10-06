Kevin O'Leary Told Student To Pick Business Over Fiancée: 'She's Easier To Replace'

Kevin O’Leary, a prominent figure on “Shark Tank,” recently ignited a discussion on the balance between personal relationships and business pursuits.

What Happened: O’Leary suggested a student should prioritize his thriving business over his relationship, leading to a broader conversation on personal finance and relationships.

O’Leary was instructing a class when a student expressed his struggle to choose between his software business and his fiancée. The business, run from his dorm room, was generating a remarkable $5 million in annual free cash flow.

According to the report by Business Insider, the student’s fiancée was frustrated due to his lack of time for her family, as he was constantly occupied with his business and academic commitments. O’Leary’s response was to challenge the student to consider which would be easier to replace: the fiancée or the business?

“My fiancée came to me today and said that she’s going to leave me,” the student said. She was upset because he wasn’t spending any time with her family and wasn’t free on weekends, he explained. “I just can’t because I’m so busy and I’ve got to keep my business going, I’ve got to graduate my degree. What do I do?”

O’Leary said, “Wow. OK. I’m not Dr Phil, but let me give you some advice here: Which one is easier to replace: the girlfriend or the business?”

O’Leary further argued that if the student’s partner was not supportive of his entrepreneurial journey, she may not be the right person for him. He stressed that entrepreneurs should look for partners who comprehend and back their business pursuits.

He said the student had to ask himself that question as he was “making $5 million and every woman in this class now knows this. I’m going to guess that if you can’t work this out, you’re going to just do fine.”

“She’s not the right person if she’s not supportive of this journey you’re on. You’re obviously going to be wildly successful, you’re going to get somebody else,” O’Leary added.

O’Leary’s advice sparked an extensive debate on personal values and time management. The “Shark Tank” star also expressed an interest in the student’s future progress.

Why It Matters: O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful,” is renowned for his unforgettable advice on personal finance and relationships.

He has previously cautioned against merging finances in a relationship, lending money to family members, and postponing marriage and parenthood.

His latest advice underscores the challenges entrepreneurs face in balancing their personal lives with their business ambitions, a topic that continues to be a point of contention.

