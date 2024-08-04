Kevin O'Leary: Kamala Harris Could Be 'Another Justin Trudeau' - 'That Country Is On Its Knees!'

Renowned entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary voiced his concerns about the possibility of Kamala Harris becoming the next president of the United States.

What Happened: O’Leary compared Harris to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressing his apprehension about her potential presidency.

In an interview, O’Leary described Harris as “inconsequential” in her current role and a “blank sheet of paper” as a candidate.

“I don't know what that looks like and nobody does because she's like a blank sheet of paper,” he stated.

O’Leary, a Canadian by birth, drew a parallel between Harris and Trudeau, whom he has previously criticized for his management skills.

"There's an example of an it kid up in Canada a few years ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Nobody looked at his background, nobody looked at his policies. He was the ‘it kid,’" O'Leary said.

"That country is on its knees! He wiped it out! He had no executional skills. Are Americans basically going to hire or basically bring a president that's another Justin Trudeau? I hope not."

Also Read: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Explains The Main Problem With Bitcoin ETFs: ‘I Would Never Do That’

Despite acknowledging Harris’ growing popularity, including endorsements from President Joe Biden, and her successful fundraising efforts, O’Leary cautioned against the potential consequences of her presidency.

Why It Matters: O’Leary’s comments come at a time when Harris’ potential candidacy is a topic of widespread discussion. His comparison of Harris to Trudeau, who has faced criticism for his management style, underscores the concerns some have about her potential presidency.

O’Leary’s remarks also highlight the ongoing debate about the role and influence of the vice presidency, and the potential implications of a vice president ascending to the presidency.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.