Robert Kiyosaki: 'Kamala Harris Is Avocado Toast, Her Lying, Immoral, Unethical Days Coming To An End'

Author and investor Robert Kiyosaki has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris while announcing a meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What Happened: In a post on X on Saturday, Kiyosaki referred to Kamala Harris as “avocado toast”, suggesting her political days are nearing an end. He also announced that he will be meeting Kennedy soon.

Also Read: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash Over Federal Reserve’s Autonomy

KAMALA is avocado toast. Robert Kennedy jr has joined Trump and Kamala's lying, immoral, unethical days as a politician are coming to an end. I will be meeting with RFK jr in about a week at Ken McElroys "Infinite" Event in Dallas August 29 and 31. The lying, cheating, war… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2024

Read Also

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Kiyosaki further accused the Joe Biden administration of being a “crime family” and urged his followers to join him in Dallas, away from the “criminals who have been ripping off the people of the world for far too long.”

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s comments come amidst a politically charged environment, with his tweet indicating a shift in alliances and potential political strategies. His meeting with Kennedy, a known environmental lawyer and activist, could hint at future collaborations or initiatives.

However, without any additional context or information, the implications of Kiyosaki’s tweet remain speculative.

His criticism of the Biden administration and Harris, though, adds to the ongoing political discourse and could potentially influence public opinion.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.