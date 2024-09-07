Jeff Bezos Enforces 'No Phones In The Morning' House Rule, Says Partner Lauren Sánchez: 'The Mornings Are Just Us, For As Long As We Can'

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, have a unique way of starting their day. The couple has a strict no-phone rule in the mornings, focusing on quality conversations instead of screens.

What Happened: Sánchez, a former TV show host, shared this insight into their private life, stating that their mornings are reserved for coffee and conversation, with no intrusion from their phones.

The couple, who got engaged in 2023, have been public about their relationship since 2019, following Bezos’ divorce from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Despite being a tech mogul, Bezos prefers to start his day without digital distractions. He has previously mentioned that he schedules his first meeting at 10 a.m., ensuring he has time to read the newspaper and enjoy his morning coffee. This “puttering time” is crucial to him, as he stated in a 2018 speech at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C, reports Fortune.

While Sánchez admits she would typically start her day with her phone, she appreciates the unique morning routine. “He definitely made that rule,” she said, adding that the mornings are just for them, for as long as possible.

"It wasn't me. But the mornings are just us, for as long as we can," she said.

Sitting and talking with Bezos in the morning without the interference of screens—at least until they've had their morning cup of joe—makes all the difference, Sánchez added.

"My favorite part of the day is the morning," Sánchez said.

Why It Matters: The revelation of Bezos’s morning routine offers a glimpse into the private life of one of the world’s most influential tech leaders. Despite being at the helm of a tech giant, Bezos’s no-phone rule in the mornings underscores the importance he places on personal interactions and disconnecting from digital distractions.

This practice aligns with his previously stated belief in the importance of “puttering time” for creativity and productivity.

For Sánchez, this routine is a departure from her usual habit of starting the day with her phone. However, she acknowledges the value of this practice, emphasizing that the mornings are reserved just for them.

This shared routine reflects the couple’s commitment to maintaining their connection amidst their busy schedules and public lives.

