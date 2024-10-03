Biden Praises End Of Port Strike, Highlights Importance For Hurricane Helene Recovery: 'Collective Bargaining Works'

President Joe Biden has commended the agreement reached between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX), effectively ending a port strike that threatened to disrupt the U.S. economy.

What Happened: The agreement, which was announced on Thursday, was met with approval by President Biden, who has been a staunch supporter of the striking workers. “Today's tentative agreement on a record wage and an extension of the collective bargaining process represents critical progress towards a strong contract,” Biden said in a statement, as reported by The Hill.

The ILA revealed that the USMX, a group of companies operating East and Gulf Coast ports, agreed to a pay rise for port workers. As a result, union members are set to return to work immediately.

Biden praised all parties involved in the negotiation process, particularly acknowledging the sacrifices made by the ILA dockworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president said on X that he applauded ILA and USMX coming together to ensure the “availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding.”

I applaud the International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance for coming together to reopen the East Coast and Gulf ports and ensure the availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding.



Collective bargaining works. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 4, 2024

Why It Matters: The two-day strike had the potential to significantly impact the U.S. economy and posed political challenges for the Biden administration. The end of the strike comes as a relief, as it threatened to disrupt supply chains.

The agreement includes a substantial wage increase and improved working conditions, addressing the ILA's key demands. According to a Benzinga report, the breakthrough came after port employers offered a 62% increase in wages over six years.

The agreement also includes a contract extension through Jan. 15, 2025, providing time for the two sides to negotiate other issues, including automation on the docks.

